Steve Coogan stars in new movie The Penguin Lessons at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Penguins, escaping the past and the real-life experiences of the Iraq War are the topics for a trio of new movies out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week.

First up is Steve Coogan in the comedy drama The Penguin Lessons (12A), inspired by the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976.

Expecting an easy ride, Tom Michell (Coogan) discovers a divided nation and a class of unteachable students.

However, after he rescues a penguin from an oil-slicked beach, his life is turned upside-down.

Steve Coogan and Micaela Breque star in The Penguin Lessons at the Arc Cinema. Photo: Other

Next up is Sinners (15) with Michael B Jordan starring in a dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack trying to leave their troubled lives behind as they return to their hometown to start again – only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

The final new offering is Warfare (15) with D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ex-Navy Seal Ray Mendoza in a film based on Mendoza’s real-life experiences during the Iraq War.

And with a few days left of the Easter holidays, young film fans can enjoy a choice of A Minecraft Movie (PG), Disney’s Snow White (PG), The Jungle Book (Live Action) (PG), The King of Kings (PG), Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG) and a special 20th anniversary showing of Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, April 18 to Thursday, April 24 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Minecraft Movie (PG): Fri-Mon 11:00, 13:05, 13:25, 15:25, 15:45, 17:45; Tue-Thu 15:15, 17:35.

Better Man (15): Mon 20:05.

Disney’s Snow White (PG): Fri-Mon 10:45, 13:25; Tue & Wed 15:00.

Drop (12A): Fri-Mon 21:00; Tue & Wed 20:30; Thu 17:50.

Sinners (15): Fri-Sun 17:45, 20:10; Mon 17:45; Tue-Thu 14:40, 17:35, 20:00.

The Amateur (12A): Fri-Mon 18:05, 20:40; Tue-Thu 17:30, 20:15.

The Jungle Book (Live Action) (PG): Fri-Mon 13:20.

The King of Kings (PG): Fri-Mon 11:00

The Penguin Lessons (12A): Fri-Sun 16:00, 18:30; Mon & Tue 16:00, 18:30; Thu 15:00, 20:00.

Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (20th Anniversary) (U): Fri-Mon 15:45.

Warfare (15): Fri-Mon 20:45; Tue & Wed 20:10; Thu 20:30.

Kids Club: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Fri-Mon 11:00.

Silver Screen: Better Man (15): Thu 15:00.