Prices are going up, wages aren’t keeping up and we’re being warned of more financial hardship coming our way.

At a time like this, it’s helpful to remember that we are all in this together. Sadly, it’s not true.

While I sat down to enjoy a cup of tea from the second use of those bags, I read that the celebrities going to the 2022 Oscars are given a gift bag and the details of the contents are out.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a Notts-raised comedian and writer.

Let’s remember that these gift bags are to say thank you to the rich and famous for being so rich and famous. This year going to the Oscars would get you a plot of land in Scotland.

I am not sure this is a good gift for people in Hollywood. It’s a long way to travel to tend your plot and most actors are wealthy enough that they don’t have to grow their own veg, but it’s the thought that counts.

These plots of land let the owner have a title. Any of the actors who receive this gift bag will be able to go by “Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe”. I watch a lot of films and I sit till the end of the credits in the cinema. I do this mainly so I can stay in the warm of the cinema before I have to go home, but if I don’t see the cast list full of Lairds of Glencoe I will start to think this gift means nothing to them.

While the rest of us worry about where to do our weekly shop the Oscar attendees will be getting a jar of honey in their bag. Don’t worry, that’s not cut-backs. That honey is $70 a jar.

There's no Oscars invite for columnist Steve N Allen this year - not that he'd have been able to make it.

For that much money, I’d want that honey to be collected by someone I didn’t like without a beekeeper’s suit. A QR code on the side of the jar so I could watch the video of it and it would be worth every penny.

Add to those the skincare creams, a voucher for lipo, some olive oil with gold flakes for that metallic burning flavour and the total is more than $100,000 in goodies.

As you can probably tell I wasn’t invited to this year’s Oscars. It’s OK. I couldn’t have afforded the petrol to get there.

