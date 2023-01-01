Check out Playhouse panto legend John Elkington and co in Dick Whittington at the city centre venue.

Nottingham Playhouse until January 14.

There is still time for panto fans of all ages to catch this popular production of Dick Whittington at the city centre venue.

Pack up your hanky and join plucky Dick Whittington and his trusty cat on their quest for fame and fortune. Their magical rags to riches tale takes us to London where the streets are paved with gold.

The legendary Playhouse panto returns full of sparkle, excitement and fun.

Our hero’s incredible escapades take him onto the High Seas, into battle with the evil King Rat and see him fall head over heels in love with his boss’s daughter Alice.

All the while, the magical Bow Bells are whispering his destiny – to become Mayor of London!

Packed with dazzling dance, a brilliant live band and swashbuckling adventure, the show reunites us with Nottingham’s favourite panto dame John Elkington, who will be serving up some comedy chaos as Sarah the Cook.

Full of fun, singing and lots of action, you won’t want to miss this fantastic night out for all the family.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see Dick Whittington at the theatre, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

