Still time to catch hit show Piaf at Nottingham Playhouse
There is still chance for you to see the hit show Piaf at Nottingham Playhouse.
The production of the new play by Pam Gems runs at the city centre venue until July 17.
Born Edith Gassion in 1915, no one could have predicted Edith Piaf’s phenomenal rise to fame – from singing in the streets of Paris to becoming one of France’s biggest international stars.
But her extraordinary talent was matched with an equally extraordinary personal life.
This sensational and emotionally-charged play explores the highs and lows of the enigmatic yet fragile singer’s life and features some of Piaf’s most famous songs, including La Vie en Rose and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.
Piaf is directed by Adam Penford and stars Tony Award nominee Jenna Russell in the title role.
For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk