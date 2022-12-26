Faye Tozer is one of the stars of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, until January 8.

Don’t leave it too late to get your tickets to see this festive family treat at the city centre venue.Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is being spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery.

Advertisement

Throw in a magical mirror, seven friendly dwarfs, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation and you have the perfect recipe to outwit the Wicked Queen and let love prevail in this glittering festive treat for all ages.

Most Popular

The production boasts a stellar cast featuring much-loved comedian Joe Pasquale, who plays Muddles. Steps singer, television personality and West End star Faye Tozer (pictured) is wowing as the Wicked Queen.

Dame extraordinaire is East Midlands local David Robbins, West End performer Jamal Kane Crawford plays the Prince, actor/musician Lucy Ireland plays Snow White, and Nottingham-born singer and musical theatre performer Natalia Brown is the Spirit of Pantomime.

Advertisement

Book your tickets or you won’t be able to look yourself in the mirror!