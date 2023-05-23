Striking version of Macbeth hits the stage soon at Nottingham Playhouse

See Flabbergast Theatre's The Tragedy Of Macbeth (Photo by Michael Lynch)

Nottingham Playhouse, June 8 to 10.

The award-winning Flabbergast Theatre bringing their highly critically acclaimed The Tragedy of Macbeth to Nottingham Playhouse soon.

This follows a hugely successful Edinburgh Festival 2022 run and four-week run at London’s Southwark Playhouse earlier in 2023.

In this classic tale of greed and guilt, Flabbergast’s Macbeth fuses a rigorous and respectful approach to text and storytelling to bring a magical, lucid interpretation of Shakespeare’s blood-soaked tragedy to life.

Playing to their strengths and background in puppetry, clown, mask, ensemble and physical theatre, Flabbergast have developed their first text-based production to foster the Bard’s original text, supported with exhilarating live music to produce a provocative and enjoyably accessible show.

Beautifully performed music and vocal work combine into a powerful live soundscape creating an atmosphere that both compliments and juxtaposes the action.

With a stripped back set, and an aesthetically arresting design, the tightknit ensemble of actors performs a dark and visceral manifestation of the work’s underlaying themes.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk