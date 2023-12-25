Stunning production of Jesus Christ Superstar is not to be missed at RCH

The UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of and Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical is not to be missed.

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 8 to 13.

Ian McIntosh will play Jesus, Shem Omari James will play Judas and Hannah Richardson plays Mary. They are joined by Ryan O’Donnell (Pilate), Jad Habchi (Caiaphas) and Matt Bateman (Annas) in a show famous for such hit songs as Superstar, I Don’t Know How To Love Him and Hosanna.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar’s iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

The original London production ran for more than eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

It is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score has wowed audiences all over the world.

Details: For more on tickets for this production, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

