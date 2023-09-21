News you can trust since 1904
Stunning stage satire Oh What A Lovely War is heading for Mansfield Palace Theatre

Oh What A Lovely War
By Steve Eyley
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
​Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 11.

Blackeyed Theatre will return to the area soon with a major revival of Joan Littlewood’s epic anti-war musical.

A cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the very greatest stage satires, Oh What a Lovely War will visit the Leeming Street-based venue as part of a nationwide tour.

Check out Blackeyed Theatre in Oh What A Lovely War (Photo by Clive Elkington)Check out Blackeyed Theatre in Oh What A Lovely War (Photo by Clive Elkington)
    Conceived and developed by Joan Littlewood and her Theatre Workshop in 1963, Oh What a Lovely War remains a classic of modern theatre, a fusion of timeless songs - including Pack Up Your Troubles and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary - razor-sharp satire and high jinks, offering a satirical account of the First World War, seen through the eyes of the common soldier.

    Wildly satirical, visually stunning, and deeply moving, the show is a hilarious, heartbreaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict.

    Director Nicky Allpress commented: “One of the most exciting things about Oh What a Lovely War is how universal, timeless, and ever relevant it is, and testament to the brilliance of the work is how it can bear endless reinterpretation.

    "Our concept will explore the idea of war as a circus, with an incredibly talented company of actor-musicians bringing Joan Littlewood's ground-breaking classic to life".

    For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

