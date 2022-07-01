Sugababes to strut their stuff at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham later this year

The most successful British female group of the 21st century are back.Following their massive return and epic performance at Mighty Hoopla last month, Sugababes have announced a 17-date, UK-wide tour, including a Nottingham show on Thursday, October 20.The chart-topping, multi-platinum iconic London trio, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan, will be hitting the road later this year for performances throughout the country to their army of adoring fans.More than 20 years after their debut album One Touch and the breakout single Overload, the era-defying trio are still one of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums.Even today, One Touch remains a blueprint for genre-hopping mainstream music.