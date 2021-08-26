Summer chiller Candyman is here - plus this week's Arc Cinema film times

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen, the film returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

Mateen plays an artist who becomes obsessed with the legend of ‘Candyman’, a supernatural figure who supposedly kills anyone who says his name five times into a mirror.

Also showing this weekend – and on a totally different level – is waltz king André Rieu’s 2021 Summer Concert: Together Again .

Candyman is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week

Join the maestro for a stunning concert of beautiful music and dance.

Show times (from Friday, August 27, to Thursday, September 2):

ANDRE RIEU: TOGETHER AGAIN (U): Sat 18:00; Sun 15:00

CANDYMAN (15): Fri 15:30, 17:45, 20:30; Sat 15:15, 17:50, 20:40; Sun 15:20, 17:50, 20:40; Mon 15:30, 17:45, 20:40; Tue 13:20, 15:30, 17:45, 20:40; Wed 17:55, 20:35; Thu 17:55, 20:35.

FREE GUY (12A): Fri 16:00, 18:20 20:40; Sat 16:00, 18:20, 20:55; Sun 16:00, 18:20, 20:35; Mon 16:00, 18:20, 20:40; Tue 16:00, 18:20, 20:40; Wed 13:45, 16:05, 18:25, 20:45; Thu 14:00, 16:20 18:40, 21:00.

JUNGLE CRUISE (12A): Fri-Mon 13:20 Tue 11:10; Wed-Thu 16:10.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (U): Fri 11:30, 13:30, 15:50; Sat 11:15, 13:15, 15:50; Sun 11:05, 13:05, 15:50; Mon 11:30, 13:30, 15:50; Tue 11:30, 13:30, 15:50; Wed 14:15, 16:00; Thu 14:15, 16:00.

REMINISCENCE (12A): Fri 15:20, 17:55; Sat 15:20; Sun 18:05; Mon 15:20, 17:55; Tue 15:45, 18:20; Wed 17:45; Thu 18:45.

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS (12A): Fri 20:25; Sat 20:40; Sun 20:35; Mon 20:25; Tue 20:50; Wed 20:55; Thu 21:10.

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (U): Fri-Tue 11:15; Wed-Thu 13:35.

SPIRIT UNTAMED (U): Fri-Mon 11:30 13:25; Tue-Thu 13:50. Kids Club £3.50.

THE CROODS: NEW AGE (U): Fri-Tue 11:00, 13:45; Wed-Thu 15:45.

THE PEBBLE AND THE BOY (15): Fri 18:15; Sat-Sun 17:50; Mon-Tue 18:15; Wed 18:45; Thu 17:50.