Summer concert for Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra at Southwell Minster

NPO returns with an exciting concert of music including Shostakovich’s popular Fifth Symphony, written during the time of Stalin’s ‘terror’ when even musicians’ lives were in danger.It was a huge success but it is believed Shostakovich hid his true feelings about the brutal regime in the music.The concert opens with Blue Cathedral, a tone poem by Jennifer Higdon, an American composer who wrote the uplifting piece after her brother’s death.Ben Goldscheider, a BBC Young Musician finalist in 1996, joins NPO for Glière’s Horn Concerto. Glière was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, attended the Moscow Conservatoire, and taught Prokofiev at one time, but is little known here as he never travelled in Europe. Ben is an acclaimed horn player who performs both as a soloist and chamber musician.