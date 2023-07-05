News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Summer of sounds is in store at Nottinghamshire music venue Binks Yard

Nottinghamshire music lovers are in for a treat over the coming months as entertainment venue Binks Yard hosts the ultimate ‘summer of sounds’ on its popular outdoor terrace in the city centre.
By Steve Eyley
Published 6th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

​Featuring an exciting line-up of carefully curated events to delight music enthusiasts of all genres, the Binks Yard terrace will come alive with a diverse range of festivals and live performances in an unforgettable experience for dance, RnB, soul, hip hop, groove and jazz lovers alike.

First up for Motown and Northern Soul lovers will be the exciting Binks Summer Soul Party on Saturday, July 15, an all-day event featuring disco, funk, soul and Motown from ten guest DJs.

These include DJ Chuffin_Nora, Tommy K, DJ Danny James, and DJ Expression, and many more. At £5 a ticket, the event promises a fun-filled day packed from 12 noon to 10pm.

Music fans can look forward to a Summer Of Sounds at Binks Yard in NottinghamMusic fans can look forward to a Summer Of Sounds at Binks Yard in Nottingham
Music fans can look forward to a Summer Of Sounds at Binks Yard in Nottingham
Most Popular

    For more on this and other forthcoming events, you can go to https://binksyard.com/live/

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Nottinghamshire