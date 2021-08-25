Summer Strings in Hucknall set for a rousing finale
A month of summer string music in Hucknall draws to a close this week.
Throughout August, Hucknall folk have been treated to music on the High Street each Thursday evenings.
Last week saw the Moore Strings Quartet perform a varied selection of pop, classical, jazz, folk and music from the movies.
And this Thursday (August 26) sees the finale with a performance from the Trio Royal Strings.
Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), said: “I hope the final event will be a rousing finale to a successful musical interlude.”