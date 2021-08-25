Summer Strings in Hucknall set for a rousing finale

A month of summer string music in Hucknall draws to a close this week.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:09 am

Throughout August, Hucknall folk have been treated to music on the High Street each Thursday evenings.

Last week saw the Moore Strings Quartet perform a varied selection of pop, classical, jazz, folk and music from the movies.

And this Thursday (August 26) sees the finale with a performance from the Trio Royal Strings.

Coun John Wilmott with the Moore Strings Quartet during their Hucknall performance

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), said: “I hope the final event will be a rousing finale to a successful musical interlude.”