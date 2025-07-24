Summer superheroes in Hucknall as new Fantastic Four film lands in town
Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing and Human Torch are back in action again to protect their 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world from the planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus.
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn head as cast that also includes Mark Gatiss and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.
Also new this week is The Bad Guys 2 (PG), as DreamWorks Animation’s crackerjack crew of animal outlaws now reformed and trying very hard to be.
However, things go awry when they instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming – The Bad Girls.
Also still showing is man of steel’s story in Superman (12A), along with prehistoric action in Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A) and the horror-thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer (15).
And for youngsters, there is The Smurfs Movie (U) and this week’s Kids Club film, Jungle Trouble (U).
Film times for the week (Friday, July 25 to Thursday, July 31 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
CBeebies Musical – The Great Ice Cream Hunt (U): Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 10.45am; Sun 10.45am (sensory screening).
I Know What You Did Last Summer (15): Fri-Sun 17:35, 20:20; Mon 20:30; Tue & Wed 17:40, 20:20; Thu 18:05, 20:35.
Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A): Fri-Mon & Wed 14:40; Tue 14:40, 20:10; Thu 19:50.
NT Live: Dr Strangelove (U): Mon 20:10.
Superman (12A): Fri 17:35, 20:00; Sat & Sun 17:35, 19:40; Mon & Tue 17:30, 19:40; Wed 17:30, 19:45, 20:10; Thu 17:35, 20:20.
The Bad Guys 2 (PG): Fri-Thu 12:20, 13:00, 15:05, 17:25.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG): Fri 12:00, 14:40, 17:30, 19:45, 20:05; Sat 11:50, 14:20, 17:10, 19:45, 20:05; Sun 11:30, 14:20, 17:10, 19:45, 20:05; Mon & Tue 11:45, 14:20, 17:10, 19:45, Wed 12:00, 14:35, 17:10, 19:45; Thu 12:00, 14:35, 17:15, 19:45.
The Goonies (12A): Mon 18:00.
The Smurfs Movie (U): Fri-Sun & Tue-Thu 10:45, 12:50, 15:20; Wed 10:45, 12:50, 15:35.
Kids Club: Jungle Trouble (U): Fri-Thu 10:45.
Silver Screen: NT Live: Dr Strangelove (U): Thu 15:00.
