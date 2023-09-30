News you can trust since 1904
Supalung touring date not to be missed when indie rockers come to area

Supalung
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See Supalung on tour when they come to Sheffield later this year. (Photo credit: Bennie Curnow)
See Supalung on tour when they come to Sheffield later this year. (Photo credit: Bennie Curnow)

SupaLung is a new indie-rock outfit featuring singer-songwriter Sam Brookes and multi-

instrumentalist, producer Pete Josef.

The duo met some years back on the burgeoning Bristol music scene. Being fans of each other’s work they ended up becoming great friends.

Brookes was actually helping Josef build a studio at his home when they decided it was time to combine their love for songs and making records.

    Brookes was armed with a vibrant bunch of demos that Josef felt would make an adventurous and exciting debut album.

    This November, Supalung will be playing a handful of live dates around the UK, following the release of their fourth single Shadow from their upcoming album I’m Alive.

    Shadow is a song that speaks of learning to live with depression as a part of you.

    For more on the band, you can go to supalung.com

