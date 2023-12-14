The big new movie out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (12A).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In this new saga, Arthur must enlist the help of his half-brother Orm in order to protect Atlantis against Black Manta, who has unleashed a devastating weapon in his obsessive quest to avenge his father's death.

Jason Momoa leads a starry cast, including Amber Herd, Nicole Kidman and Michael Keaton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also new this week is Godzilla Minus One (12A), which sees post-war Japan at it lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster.

Jason Momoa stars in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Photo: Getty Images for Warner Bros

Most Popular

And new for kids this week is The Inseparables (U) in which a puppet, with dreams of being a hero, and a discarded toy dog join together for a series of adventures.

This weekend also sees the High Street venue running its Christmas gift cards offer.

From today (Friday) until Sunday, December 17, customers can get two £20 gift cards for just £30 – saving themselves £10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, these can only be bought in the cinema not online or anywhere else.

The gift cards have no expiry date and can be used to purchase anything the venue sells.

Film times for the week (Friday, December 15 to Thursday, December 21 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Aquaman and the lost Kingdom (12A): Thu 15:00, 17:45, 20:30.

Elf (PG): Fri 17:25; Sat & Sun 18:00; Mon-Thu 17.25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Godzilla Minus One (12A): Fri 19:45; Sat & Sun 20:20; Mon-Thu 19:45.

Home Alone (PG): Sat & Sun 13:10, 15:30.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (PG): Fri 15:00; Sat & Sun 18:00; Mon-Wed 15:00.

The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes (12A): Fri 19:45; Sat & Sun 20:15; Mon-Wed 19:45; Thu 19:30.

The Inseperables (U): Sat & Sun 10:50.

The Muppets Christmas Carol (U): SAt & Sun 10:45am.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG): Fri 17:45; Sat & Sun 20:45; Mon-Wed 17:45; Thu 14:45.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wish (U): Fri 15:30; Sat & Sun 13:05; Mon-Wed 15:30; Thu 15:00.

Wonka (PG): Fri 14:45; 16:20, 17:20, 19:30, 20:30; Sat & Sun 12:10, 13:10, 14:30, 15:20, 15:40, 16:40, 18:10, 19:30; Mon-Wed 14:45, 16:15, 17:20, 19:30, 20:30; Thu 14:45, 16:45, 17:20, 20:30.

Kids Club: Arthur Christmas (U): Sat & Sun 11:00