Supernatural chiller Imaginary heads new films at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

DeWanda Wise stars as Jessica, a woman who returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy that she abandoned him.

Also new at the High Street venue this week is Vindication Swin (PG), with Kirsten Callaghan in the inspirational true story of Mercedes Gleitze, the first British woman to swim the English Channel.

In honour of International Women’s Day, the Arc is screening Barbie (12A) this week and with the Oscars upon us, the already much-decorated Oppenheimer (15) is also back for another run.

DeWanda Wise stars in Imaginary which is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

And don’t forget, there is still time to enter our brilliant competition for one youngster to win the chance to be taken to see the new Ghostbusters Frozen Empire at the Arc on Friday, March 22 in the original Ghostbusters car Ecto-1.

The closing date for entries is Tuesday, March 13, so don’t delay – get your entry in today by going to bit.ly/43blf79

Film times for the week (Friday, March 8 to Thursday, March 14 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Barbie (12A): Fri 20:00.

Bob Marley: One Love (12A): Fri 16:00, 17:25; Sat & Sun 17:30, 20:00; Mon 15:20, 17:45, 20:10; Tue-Thu 15:00, 17:25.

Combat Wombat Double Trouble (U): Sat & Sun 12:45.

Dune: Part Two (12A): Fri 16:20, 18:30, 19:45; Sat 11:00, 14:30, 16:15, 18:15, 19:45, Sun 12:30, 16:00, 18:15, 19:30; Mon 15:00, 18:30 (subtitled), 19:45, Tue-Thu 15:00, 18:30, 19:45.

Imaginary (15): Fri 15:00, 17:40; Sat 18:00, 20:30; Sun 18:15, 20:35; Mon 15:30, 18:00, 20:20; Tue-Thu 15:15, 17:45, 20:10.

Mamma Mia (PG): Sun 16:00.

Migration (U): Sat & Sun 11:30, 13:45, 16:00.

Oppenheimer (15): Tue-Thu 19:30.

Peppa’s Cinema Party (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Vindication Swim (PG): Fri 20:00.

Wicked Little Letters (15): Fri 15:15; Sat & Sun 15:00; Mon 15:00, 17:30; Tue & Wed 15:00, 17:15; Thu 17:20.

Wonka (PG): Sat 11:30, Sun 13:25.

Kids Club: Soul (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.