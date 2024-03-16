Supernatural chiller The Tell-Tale Heart is heading for Nottingham Theatre Royal

The Tell-Tale Heart will be performed by Rumpus Theatre Company. (Photo credit: Nick Potts)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 2 to 4.

Rumpus Theatre Company are back in the area with a thrilling supernatural murder mystery based on Edgar Allan Poe's classic Victorian chiller.

Imagine you have committed a murder. Imagine someone heard the scream and the police come calling.They're friendly enough, but will your conscience betray you? And what is that noise in your ears that grows ever louder?

Is it the beating of your own guilty heart … or is it the heart of the man you've just killed?

When Clarry Straven is sent out of London by his solicitor boss to make an inventory of the contents of a large house, he takes lodgings with Roderick Bounty, an apparently welcoming local landlord.

But something about his host unsettles him, stretching Clarry's already delicate nerves to breaking-point. The horrific consequences change Clarry's life forever.

Directed by Karen Henson, the show stars David Martin as Roderick Bounty and John Goodrum as Clarry Straven.

Rumpus have a fine reputation for producing exciting and stylish plays across the region.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.