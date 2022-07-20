See Ne Yo in action at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, September 28.

Due to phenomenal demand, the Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, producer, and actor has extended his UK tour - including a date in Nottingham.

The UK tour will be Ne-Yo’s first in six years and will see him perform new music from his seventh album Self Explanatory.

With more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, three Grammy Awards and two MOBO Awards, Ne-Yo is only the second male R&B artist ever to amass six consecutive top 10 albums.

Since breaking out with his multi-platinum debut album In My Own Words in 2006, Ne-Yo has continued to be a force and deliver a steady stream of hits with his albums Because of You (2007), Year of the Gentleman (2008), Libra Scale (2010), R.E.D. (2012), Non-Fiction’ (2016) and Good Man (2018).

He has also written and produced hits for Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Usher and Celine Dion.

For more on the performance, and ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com