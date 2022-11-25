Taskmaster and online star Munya Chawawa to gig in Sheffield on first national tour

See Taskmaster star Munya Chawawa on tour in 2023.

The Leadmill, Sheffield, October 7.

The comedian, broadcaster, and leading creator will embark on his hugely anticipated, debut headline live UK tour in October 2023.

Munya Chawawa is at the forefront of a new age of entertainment.

Emerging from the digital world, Munya burst onto the scene thanks to his satirical humour, rapid reactive observations, and roster of original characters.

This tour will see Munya showcase new material, delve into his powerful pop-culture-based, sharp-witted and socially relevant observations.

This immersive show will feature some of his best loved characters, including newsreader Barty Crease, TV chef Jonny Oliver, along with posh drill rapper Unknown P.

Munya’s unrivalled catalogue of characters and satirical observations has amassed him millions of views across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The Zimbabwe-raised entertainer has cemented a name for himself recently on national television as a contestant on Channel 4’s hit series Taskmaster.

He is also creator and presenter of Race Around Britain, which celebrates Black British culture, and was the first YouTube originals series ever to be nominated for a TV BAFTA.

Details: For more on the tour date, go to livenation.co.uk