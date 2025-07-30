Ten of the Best - your guide to entertainment in Notts over the coming weeks

Gladiator Comet will be appearing in the CBeebies Bedtime Stories Tent at Gloworm

1 The Rocky Horror Show, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Monday August 4 to Saturday August 9

Australian superstar Jason Donovan comes to Nottingham in Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical. Having been seen by over 35 million theatregoers, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank-N-Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity. The score includes Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting showstopping Time Warp. Donovan – who has enjoyed an illustrious career on stage since rising to fame in Neighbours in the 1980s – reprises his role as Frank-N-Furter. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

2 Binks Yard Film Club: Pretty Woman, Binks Yard Terrace, Nottingham, Wednesday August 6

A new season of films on the largest outdoor screen in the East Midlands begins with this classic 1990 romantic comedy starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. Visit binksyard.com to book.

3 Gloworm festival, Thoresby Park, Friday August 8 to Sunday August 10

The biggest dedicated family festival in the UK is returning to Thoresby Park – and it's set to be its most jam-packed yet. Organisers promise a wonderful weekend of magic, music and unforgettable experiences. Gladiator Comet will be appearing in the CBeebies Bedtime Stories Tent on Saturday August 9, where festival-goers can also catch Abby Cook, star presenter of Blue Peter, reading stories for little ones that same day. On Sunday August 10, Gloworm welcomes Jon McClure, frontman of Reverend and the Makers, for a special family story session. Also joining the Bedtime Stories line-up this year is Mama G, bringing her signature sparkle and storytelling magic across the weekend. Others taking part include the much-loved radio duo Jo & Sparky and family-favourite characters such as Bluey and Hey Duggee, while thrill-seekers and adventure lovers can enjoy Mythic Adventures, a new area filled with dragons, epic shows, immersive storytelling, crafts and a sensory space. Football fans can take part in Goalie Wars, a fast-paced mini-tournament for aspiring goalkeepers, with the opportunity to meet ex-Premier League goalkeeper Scott Loach. This year also sees the arrival of the Sea Creature Club, and visitors will also be able to visit the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shellraiser, promising an awesome experience for fans of the heroes in a half shell. Returning favourites include the ever-popular Happy’s Circus, and families can also dive into Gloworm’s zones, including the Actual Reality Arcade, Mini Land Rovers, White Post Farm and Smoby UK’s action-packed Smoby Play Zone, where children can enjoy water play, zoom down slides and explore the new Smoby Life playhouses. In the Into the Woods area, children can try their hand at axe throwing and laser tag, or join Little Adventurers Forest School for den building, pond dipping and mud kitchen fun. Nearby, the Sherwood Outlaws will deliver live combat demonstrations and knight training sessions, with meet-and-greets featuring their two mini war horses, Ocean and Dream. For gamers of all ages, Asmodee UK will be on hand with a treasure trove of fun family games, including crowd favourites like Dobble, Cobra Paw and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.

Visit glowormfestival.co.uk to book or for more information.

There's a chance to meet Bluey among other characters at Gloworm

4 Fiddler on the Roof, Theatre Royal, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Monday August 18 to Saturday August 23

The classic musical is set 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Fiddler on the Roof has one of the finest scores ever written, featuring If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset in an exuberant celebration of love and life.

The Guardian called the production “sublime”, while the Telegraph hailed it as a “masterpiece in balancing innovation and tradition”. It is led by the creative team of director Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), choreographer Julia Cheng (Cabaret) and designer Tom Scutt (winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Cabaret).

The new production of Fiddler on the Roof has received widespread critical acclaim

Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book or for more information.

5 The Foolhardy Folk Festival, Nottingham Arboretum, Sunday August 24

Curated by the acclaimed British singer Beans on Toast, the line-up includes Grace Petrie, The Young’uns, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Ruth Lyon, Nick Parker, Ben Brown, Ann Liu Cannon, Leo Baby and Emily Alice. Celebrating its fifth year, the family-friendly event will also feature a beer festival, street food vendors and children’s activities. Leicester’s Grace Petrie has a amassing a genre-defying army of fans crossing the boundaries of folk, punk, protest, LGBT activism and alternative comedy. The Young'uns have won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards three times with their heart-on-the-sleeve storytelling while Funke and the Two Tone Baby is a one-man army bringing ‘90s dance, electro-rock and alt-blues. Ruth Lyon weaves deeply evocative narratives with an artistry that balances delicacy and strength while Nick Parker’s songs are often tongue-in-cheek with the audience encouraged to be a part of the show. Social musician and composer Ben Brown believes anyone can make music and is passionate about making that happen. An independent artist on the rise, Ann Liu Cannon’s debut EP Chalk marries ‘70s folk revival with digital sounds. Genre-spanning multi-instrumentalist Leo Baby brings his fusion of alt-folk and indie-soul while upcoming Notts singer-songwriter Emily Alice will perform some of her acoustic-pop music.

Visit www.alttickets.com to book.

The outrageous Rocky Horror Show is heading to Nottingham

6 Luther Live, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Saturday August 30

Experience all the hits from his career, culminating over 40 million album sales and eight Grammy awards, fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his ten-piece band. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book or for more information.

7 Movies at the Museum: Pan’s Labyrinth (15), Mansfield Museum, Tuesday August 19

Set against the backdrop of post-Civil War Spain, Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth is a hauntingly beautiful tale that weaves together reality and fantasy. Young Ofelia discovers a mysterious labyrinth and meets a faun who sets her on a magical, yet dangerous, journey. As she navigates the dark and enchanting world, the harsh realities of war loom ever closer. With stunning visuals and a deeply emotional story, Pan’s Labyrinth is a modern fairy tale that explores themes of innocence, bravery, and resilience. Visit mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre to book.

8 Last Night of The Proms, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Saturday August 30

Produced entirely in-house at the Majestic Theatre, the fundraising event brings together the Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra & Chorus live on stage, alongside a line-up of special guest singers. This year’s programme promises something for everyone – with stirring selections from famous film scores, Broadway and West End classics, and more surprises along the way. Then the concert will reach the rousing Proms finale – a joyous celebration of all things British, featuring timeless favourites like Land of Hope and Glory, Rule, Britannia! and Jerusalem. Audience participation is very much encouraged, too.

Beans on Toast at Foolhardy Folk Festival (photo: Emma Gibbon)

Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.

9 Southwell Music Festival, Friday August 22 to Monday August 25

Southwell hosts a jam-packed bank holiday weekend of classical, folk, and jazz music at venues across the historic town. This year’s programme includes performances of work from Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts, Bach’s B Minor Mass, and acclaimed folk artist Kathryn Tickell. Visit southwellmusicfestival.com to book.

10 Day Fever, Nottingham Arboretum, Saturday August 23

The daytime clubbing experience created by Vicky McClure along with husband Johnny Owen and Reverend and the Makers’ Jon McClure promises tunes on tap and impromptu crowd singalongs. Visit alttickets.com to book.