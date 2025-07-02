Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings play at the Gate to Southwell festival

From classic sounds to stars of the future, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 THEATRE

Kinky Boots the Musical, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until Saturday July 5

After inheriting his family’s failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business. The joyous Broadway and West End phenomenon is strutting back into Nottingham in a brand-new production starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe as Lola* rising star Dan Partridge as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman as Lauren. Based on a true story and hit movie, the show features Tony and Grammy-winning music and lyrics by pop great Cyndi Lauper and a life-affirming book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Get those dancing shoes ready for the Wonderland Festival

See www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

2 FESTIVAL

Gate to Southwell Festival, Kirklington, Thursday July 3 to Sunday July 6

The opening day’s eadliners will be Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings while star billing on the Friday includes British folk legend Richard Thompson OBE and the highly acclaimed singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy. On Saturday July 5, the festival welcomes Seckou Keita & His Homeland Band from Senegal plus Alabama 3 (Acoustic) – who sang the opening song of The Sopranos – The Cadillac Kings and Reuben Moreno from Texas. And Sunday’s stars include folk punks Skinny Lister and Barcelona’s El Pony Pisador.

Join the crowds at the Could Be Real Tribute Festival

The event will also be celebrating some of the best music talent from the Midlands, including Notts’s own Americana and Alt-country band Lawrence County, Warren Ireland, Sticky Bones Jones, Swing Chickens, Scarlett Kirwan, Will Martin, Jess Breame, Shanks Pony and The Terrible Parents (formerly Huson Whyte).

There’s also family entertainment across the four days, plus a beer and cider festival, craft and food stalls and ceilidhs and folk dancing.

Visit gtsf.uk to book or for more information.

3 MUSIC

Mansfield Choral Society musical director Diane Haslam

Could Be Real tribute festival, Newstead Abbey, Friday July 4, 4pm to 11pm

Celebrating some of the biggest names in pop and rock with an array of top tribute artists set against the backdrop of Newstead Abbey. Acts include ABBA Revival, Adele tribute Hometown Glory, Amy Winehouse tribute Laura Jayne Butler, Blur tribute Blurb, Ed Sheeran tribute Tom White, Joel Combes by Elton, Fleetwood Machine, George Michael tribute Beyond Faith, The Oasis Experience, Supersonic Queen and Brightside Killers. Visit https://www.gigantic.com/could-be-real-tribute-festival-tickets to book.

4 MUSIC

Wonderland Festival, Newstead Abbey, Saturday July 5, 12 noon to 10.30pm

Ben Goldscheider is one of two soloists involved in the concert

Formerly known as Woodland Disco Festival, this newly rebranded celebration promises the same electrifying energy with an added touch of magic. A full day of house, disco, funk, and soulful beats awaits as legendary artists and rising stars come together for a unique dance experience in the heart of nature. The line-up includes Gok Wan, Trevor Nelson, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, The Shapeshifters and Melon Bomb. Visit www.wonderlandfestival.co.uk to book.

5 MUSIC

Mansfield Choral Society: A Choral Kaleidoscope, Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, Saturday July 5, 6pm

Enjoy a selection of music perfect for a summer’s evening. The concert will be ‘café style’, with the audience invited bring their own wine (glasses provided) and snacks.

Tickets cost £12 or £5 for accompanied under-16s, including the concert programme. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/mansfield-choral-society to book.

6 MUSIC

Join the crowd at The Future Sound of Nottingham (photo: Jade Vowles)

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra, Southwell Minster, Saturday July 5, 7.30pm

The last concert of Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s season opens with a piece written in 2022 by Martin Ellerby, an emotive response to the invasion of Ukraine. The work remembers the deaths of nearly four million Ukrainians under Stalin’s rule in the 1930s. Martin grew up in Worksop and has had his music performed in many prestigious venues in Britain, and for state events, royal occasions and overseas tours.

The evening also includes Ethel Smyth's virtuosic double concerto for violin and French horn. It was written in 1928 in a late Romantic style, and the performance will involve soloists Callum Smart and Ben Goldscheider, frequent visitors to Nottinghamshire.

Completing the programme is Walton's 1st Symphony, an intensely dramatic work whose final celebratory movement is a contrast to the grief and pain expressed in the first three movements.

Tickets, costing £20, £16, and £5 for students and children, are available from ticketsource.co.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366. They can also be bought from The Cathedral Shop, Southwell, as well as from members of the orchestra and on the door.

7 MUSIC

Future Sound of Nottingham final, Rock City, Nottingham, Sunday July 6

Running for over ten years, the Future Sound of Nottingham is organised by local music organisation Nusic who are dedicated to helping talented Notts musicians at the start of their career. The two winners get to play on the main stage at this year’s Splendour Festival on a bill featuring Jake Bugg, Bloc Party, Clean Bandit and more.

This year’s Future Sound of Nottingham line-up comprises No Cash Refunds, Emily Alice, Megs, Molly In The Metro, Louie Walsh from Nuthall, Benji Romeo, Archy & The Astronauts and Saffron Gray.

Entry is free, with no ticket required. The final scores are decided via a mixture of scores from industry professionals and a vote from the crowd.

Visit www.nusic.org.uk/fsn for more information.

8 MUSIC

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Wednesday July 9

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac have played to more than two million fans across the globe, as well as achieving 150 million views to date via YouTube. Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time – and one which has sold a mighty 125 million albums worldwide.

This new career-spanning live show features a seven-piece band. Visit rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com to book.

9 FILM

Psycho, Mansfield Museum, Tuesday July 8, 7pm Starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary horror-thriller from 1960 is a chilling masterpiece that redefined suspense cinema. From the infamous shower scene to Bernard Herrmann’s haunting score, this is Hitchcock at his most terrifying. Tickets cost £7.50. Visit mansfield.gov.uk/museum to book.

10 ICE DANCE

Torvill and Dean: Our Last Dance, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday July 10, Friday July 11 and Saturday July 12

The skating legends ]return to their home city for the final performances of their phenomenal career.

Our Last Dance will see Torvill & Dean tell the story of their 50-year partnership, taking the audience through their career from the very beginning to the present day, with a nostalgic look at the 1970s and ‘80s. It will include some of their most famous routines, portrayed with the help of a talented line-up of star professional skaters, along with the use of giant screens to showcase some unique videos from the archive.

The pair will also perform some newly choreographed spectacular routines, including Mack & Mabel, Barnum and a 2025 version of Ravel’s Bolero, the iconic routine for which they won Gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics and changed their lives forever.

Joining Torvill & Dean on the ice will be an accomplished cast of Olympic medalists, Dancing on Ice skaters and talented future stars.

Visit TorvillandDean.com to book.