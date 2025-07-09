Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will dance for the last time

From comical Shakespearean fun to a celebration of Tina Turner, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Titchfield Park, Mansfield, Sunday July 13, 5pm

Madcap theatre company Oddsocks bring their high-energy, feel-good, family-friendly take on Shakespeare’s magical, fast paced comedy to Mansfield. The play tells how four lovers run off to the Athenian forest where mysterious woodland creatures play tricks on them with comical results. And when a troupe of amateur actors decide to rehearse in a glade, the fairies' intervention leads to bizarre and outrageous comedy. Expect live music, big laughs, and outdoor theatre fun for all the family.

The award-winning professional touring company is renowned for creating entertaining and accessible interpretations of Shakespeare and other classic works focussing on comedy, audience interaction and stand-out action moments.

The show promises 'an immersive journey through the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music' (photo: Matt Ford)

The production is presented by Mansfield Palace Theatre. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

2 Torvill and Dean: Our Last Dance, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday July 10, Friday July 11 and Saturday July 12

The skating legends ]return to their home city for the final performances of their phenomenal career.

Our Last Dance will see Torvill & Dean tell the story of their 50-year partnership, taking the audience through their career from the very beginning to the present day, with a nostalgic look at the 1970s and ‘80s. It will include some of their most famous routines, portrayed with the help of a talented line-up of star professional skaters, along with the use of giant screens to showcase some unique videos from the archive.

'A hugely funny play': Oddsocks presents A Midsummer Night's Dream

The pair will also perform some newly choreographed spectacular routines, including Mack & Mabel, Barnum and a 2025 version of Ravel’s Bolero, the iconic routine for which they won Gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics and changed their lives forever.

Joining Torvill & Dean on the ice will be an accomplished cast of Olympic medalists, Dancing on Ice skaters and talented future stars.

Visit TorvillandDean.com to book.

3 Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Wednesday July 9

The show is set to the soundtrack of her hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac have played to more than two million fans across the globe, as well as achieving 150 million views to date via YouTube. Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time – and one which has sold a mighty 125 million albums worldwide.

This new career-spanning live show features a seven-piece band. Visit rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com to book.

4 Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Nottingham Playhouse, Thursday July 10

With more than a decade as an Edinburgh Fringe must-see phenomenon, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, The Showstoppers are back with their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity, creating shows entirely from scratch at each performance. Through audience suggestions of setting, genre and style, The Showstoppers will devise a completely original and fully realised story on the spot, packed with striking routines and catchy melodies. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, whether it’s set in a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience thinks it, The Showstoppers can turn it into a hit musical.

Bing (Vinnie Monachello) and Flop ( David Tudor). Photo: Mark Senior

Throughout their 16-year history, The Showstoppers have won an Olivier Award and Chortle Award, as well as a reputation of being a favourite at Edinburgh Fringe.

The Showstoppers have performed created more than 1,000 brand new musicals since they were formed in 2008 but they don’t stop working hard at their craft – they have to learn to improvise in the style of every hit show that comes to town and they always encourage audiences to challenge them and keep them on their toes. As a result, they continue to fill theatres, delight audiences and win awards.

Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

5 Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Tuesday July 15 to Saturday August 2

The hit West End production Tina – The Tina Turner Musical comes to Nottingham as part of its first UK tour. The show continues to run in the West End at the Aldwych Theatre, where it has played for more than six years following its world premiere, receiving critical acclaim and breaking box office records at the venue. The production is also a global success, with eight productions having opened worldwide since 2018, including on Broadway.

It tells the story of the 12-time Grammy Award winning queen of rock ‘n’ roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High, the musical is a true story of a woman who shattered barriers and defied the bounds of age, gender and race in her rise to stardom.

The Rat Pack – Live in Concert

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

6 Bing's Birthday, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Friday July 11 and Saturday July 12

Bing and his friends Sula, Pando, Coco, Amma and of course Flop are getting ready to celebrate his special day. Things won't always go to plan but, with the guidance of Flop and his friends, Bing has a birthday he will remember forever. Theatregoers of all ages are invited to dress up and have fun joining in with lots of songs.

Delighting young children worldwide for over a decade, Bing aims to portray the joyful and sometimes messy reality of pre-school life. Available to watch on CBeebies, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Bing: Watch, Play, Learn, Bing has more than seven billion streams on YouTube and recently surpassed over one billion streams on BBC iPlayer, making it one of the most popular series nationally, across all genres, on the platform.

Following a successful run of the production across the Netherlands and Poland, this UK tour of Bing’s Birthday is presented by Fierylight – whose credits include Peppa Pig Live, The BFG and LazyTown – with independent creative studio Acamar Films, which produces the international award-winning animated series.

The show is suitable for ages three and above. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

7 Parker Barrow, The Bodega, Nottingham, Friday July 18

Parker Barrow’s compelling vintage sound contains elements of rock, southern rock, blues and soul. They command a mix of old and new influences threaded throughout their distinctive sound, including the Allman Brothers, the Black Crowes, Blackberry Smoke, Johnny Cash, the Rolling Stones, Tedeschi-Trucks, Whiskey Myers and Led Zeppelin.The band are led by husband-and-wife duo Megan Kane (lead vocals) and Dylan Turner (drums). The band have become known for their electrifying, full-throttle live shows, with their songs often infused with extended jams. The name Parker Barrow is taken from Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the infamous American bank robbers during the Great Depression of the early 1930s.

Visit bodeganottingham.com to book.

8 The Rat Pack – Live in Concert, Nottingham Playhouse, Thursday July 17

Get ready to swing into the Golden Age of Hollywood and experience the timeless sounds of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Combining classic hits with captivating storytelling, an ensemble of vocalists and musicians will take music lovers through the smooth vocals, infectious rhythms and unforgettable melodies that made the Rat Pack a global sensation. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

9 Sweet and Sour - The Ultimate Tribute to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Friday July 18

The show promises an electrifying night of pop anthems, heartbreak hits, and fierce rival vibes. Feel the intensity of Olivia’s raw, emotional ballads like Drivers License and Vampire, and let loose to Sabrina’s unapologetic anthems like Please, Please, Please and Nonsense. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

10 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Thursday July 10 to Saturday July 12

Youth theatre company The MOB presents Roald Dahl’s darkly delicious tale of young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners who embark on a life-changing adventure through Wonka’s world of pure imagination, featuring memorable songs from the1970s film as well as a host of new numbers. Visit majesticretford.org to book.