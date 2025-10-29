Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Fun and energy in rehearsals for Shrek The Musical

From a much-loved ogre to a punk icon, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Shrek The Musical, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Wednesday November 5 to Sunday November 9

Masque Productions presents the award-winning musical which brings to life the world of Shrek live on stage in a show promising to melt hearts of all ages.

Dreamworks’ musical is based on their much-loved Oscar winning animated film telling of the ogre Shrek, his companion Donkey and their daring quest to rescue Princess Fiona. There’s a fire-breathing Dragon, a Gingerbread Man with attitude, Pinocchio and a whole bunch of fairytale misfits.

The children encounter Aslan, the noble king of Narnia, in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

The show features a cast of more than 40. Shrek is played by George Morley in his first production with Masque. Having attended drama school and been a part of theatre groups such as Funky Studios, New Youth Theatre and Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe, he has been a part of many productions including pantomime tours in which he played prominent roles, as well as playing Lord Wessex in Shakespeare In Love on stage and a West End debut in the immersive play Tony & Tina’s Wedding.

Brooke Spedding plays Princess Fiona. Brooke has been with Masque for more than 14 years, and is also an assistant coach and performer for Star and Stage. Brooke has appeared in many of Masque’s shows since 2011. She had her first principal role playing Deirdre Ollerenshaw in the play Fur Coat and No Knickers, and has recently played one of the stepsisters in Cinderella and a sassy best friend in Our House.

James Hallam plays Donkey. After studying performing arts at university, James has managed to keep treading the boards in shows such as Sweeney Todd at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The History Boys in Nottingham and numerous shows at Mansfield Palace Theatre. He joined Joining Masque in 2022.

Jake Shirley plays Lord Farquaad. Jake is coming into his third show with Masque after previously playing The Prince in Cinderella and Joe Casey in Our House.

John Lydon helped change the face and sound of British music

Call 01623 463133 or visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk to book.

2 The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Tuesday November 4 to Saturday November 8

C S Lewis’s classic promises wonder wonder and adventure aplenty. Audiences are invited to step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia, joining Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter. The children wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan – the noble king of Narnia – and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

Award-winning Katy Stephens plays The White Witch. Katy’s extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company, with whom she is an associate artist. Katy was part of the team that won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance for the RSC’s Histories Cycle, where her roles included Joan of Arc and Margaret of Anjou. Katy will also play Mrs Macready.

Slava’s Snowshow promises a spellbinding and spectacular adventure

C S Lewis’s book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis’ enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe runs from Tuesday November 4 to Saturday November 8. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

3 Nottingham Comedy Festival, various venues, Friday October 31 to Sunday November 9

Enjoy ten days of comedy across 18 venues, featuring more than 150 comedians. The varied line-up includes stand-up, improvisation, cabaret, drag shows, musical comedy, workshops and more, as well as the first ever Nottingham Kids Comedy Festival.

Slava's Snowshow has captivated audiences across the country

Acts include Scott Bennett, Alex Mitchell, Phil Nichol, Helen Bauer, Nick Mohammed, Harriet Dyer, Bobby Davro, Alfie Moore, Desiree Burch, Glenn Moore, Thomas Green, Tom Houghton and Ashfield’s own Jacob Nussey.

Visit www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk to book.

4 John Lydon: I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 30

The punk icon – also known as Johnny Rotten – helped change the face of music and spark a cultural revolution. As the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL), Lydon caused a political earthquake and transformed music for good. In his spoken word show, Lydon will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book or for more information.

5 The Animal Guyz, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Sunday November 2

A show dedicated to and celebrating all creatures great and small. See life-size crocodiles, sloths, reindeer, penguins, orangutans and maybe even a spraying skunk. The show is packed full of music, comedy and animal effects, and is suited to all ages. Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.

James B Partridge celebrates Christmas school assemblies

6 Slava’s SnowShow, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Wednesday October 29 to Sunday November 2

A scruffy, disarming troupe of multicultural fools will take audiences on a spellbinding adventure, unleashing full-throttle madness amid enchanting and contemplative moments, before roaring to a memorable finish. Since its UK debut in 1996 at the Edinburgh Festival, Slava's Snowshow has captivated audiences across the country with its enchanting blend of theatrical artistry and magical whimsy. There’s an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea, clowns and the audience tangled up in a gigantic spider’s web, heartbreaking goodbyes with a coat rack on a railway platform, hypnotizing giant balloons and an out-of-this-world snowstorm. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

7 Eureka Day, Nottingham Playhouse, until Saturday November 15

The acclaimed play is set among a school and a group of parents. Friendships are challenged when an outbreak of mumps reveals that not everyone is on board with the school’s approach to public health. The executive committee of well-meaning parents and teachers at a progressive Californian elementary school fall apart, as their selfless paradise crumbles and meetings are derailed by parental hysteria. Eureka Day won a Tony Award in New York earlier this year for Best Revival of a Play.

Joining Olivier award winner Jenna Russell (whose credits include Hello, Dolly!, London Palladium; Piaf, Nottingham Playhouse) as Suzanne, founding member of the Eureka Day Elementary School, is Jonathan Coy (Noises Off, West End; Downton Abbey, ITV) as Don, the hard-pressed principal.

Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

8 Taylormania, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Wednesday October 29

The award-winning extravaganza pays tribute to one of the leading contemporary recording artists of our time. Katy Ellis, a self-confessed ‘Swiftie’, performs with her live band and dancers. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book or for more information.

9 Big Christmas Assembly, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Sunday November 2

The nation’s favourite primary school teacher-turned-Glastonbury-sensation, James B Partridge, is bringing his Big Christmas Assembly to the venue . From Jingle Bells to This Little Light of Mine, it promises the perfect blend of seasonal cheer, primary school memories and a great night out with friends and family. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

10 An Evening of Burlesque Cabaret, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday October 31

The variety show blends cabaret, comedy, music and burlesque into an extravaganza of glitz and glamour for ages 18 and over. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book or for more information.