Tennis romance Challengers is top seed at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zendaya stars as Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, who has transformed her husband Art (Mike Faist) from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion.

To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event – close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tensions soon run high, however, when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick (Josh O’Connor), his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend.

Zendaya stars in Challengers which is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

Also new this week is Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy (12A).

Loosley based on the cult 1980s TV series, Gosling is Colt Seavers, a battered and past-his-prime action choreographer who volunteers to try and find famous actor Tom Ryder after he goes missing from the set of the movie they are working on – a movie that just happens to be the directorial debut of Colt’s ex-girlfriend Jody.

Film times for the week (Friday, April 26 to Thursday, May 2, film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Abigail (18): Fri-Wed 20:00, Thu 20:30.

Back To Black (15): Fri 14:10,17:00, 19:45; Sat & Sun: 17:00, 19:45; Mon & Tue 14:30, 17:15; 20:00; Wed 15:45, 20:00; Thu 17:15, 20:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challengers (15): Fri 11:00 (parent & baby screening), 14:20, 17:15, 20:10; Sat & Sun 11:45, 14:40, 17:30, 20:20; Mon 14:30; 17:25 (subtitled), 20:15; Tue-Thu 14:30, 17:25, 20:15.

Civil War (15): Fri 17:25, 20:00; Sat & Sun 20:40; Mon & Tue 20:00; Wed 17:25; Thu 18:00.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): Fri 12:15, 15:00; Sat & Sun 11:30, 14:15; Mon-Wed 15:00.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (12A): Fri 12:15, 14:50; Sat & Sun 13:10, 15:40, 18:10; Mon & Tue 14:45, 17:25; Wed 14:45, Thu 14:40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): Fri 12:30, 17:45; Sat & Sun 11:15, 13:25, 15:35, 17:45; Mon-Wed 17:45.

The Fall Guy (12A): Thu 14:45, 17:30, 20:15.

Royal Opera Live: Carmen: Wed 19:15.

Kids Club: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.