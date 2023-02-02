The apocalypse is nigh in new movie out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

​A young girl named Wen and her two fathers on a break to a remote cabin in a forest but a mysterious group disturbs them.

Wen and her fathers barricade themselves inside the house, but the armed strangers break in and tell them they’re there to prevent the apocalypse.

But to do that, they have to ask the family to make a terrible decision.

M Night Shyamalan's new film Knock At The Cabin iis out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images for Universal Pictures

With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

Also out this week is animated fun in Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (PG), in which Puss, having used up eight of his nine lives, sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Films for the week (Friday, February 3 to Thursday, February 9 – film times are subject to change):

AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER 3D (12A): Sat 18.30; Sun 13.35; Mon 15.15; Tue & Thu 18.45; Wed 15.35.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER (12A): Fri 19.15; Sat 14.55; Sun 15.20; Mon 19.25; Tue 14.55; Wed 19.20, Thu 19.30.

KNOCK AT THE CABIN (15): Fri 14.45, 18.25, 20.40; Sat 13.15,15.45; Sun 16.15, 17.50, 20.00; Mon 15.10, 17.30, 19.45; Tue 15.00, 17.20, 19.35; Wed 15.15, 17.35, 19.50, Thu 15.10, 17.30, 20.25.

M3GAN (15): Fri 18.00; Sat 13.30; Sun 20.35; Mon 15.00, 17.15; Tue 18.45, 20.55; Wed 15.00, 17.10; Thu 19.45.

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Fri 14.45, 16.10, 17.00, 20.15; Sat 11.00, 11.45, 12.45, 14.00, 16.15; Sun 10.30*, 11.00, 13.15, 15.35. 17.25, 18.25, 19.40; Mon 15.15, 17.25, 19.35; Tue 15.10, 17.20, 19.35; Wed & Thu 15.00, 17.15, 19.30.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00, 12.45.

THE FABLEMANS (12A): Fri 15.20, 19.20; Sat 15.30; Sun 13.15, 19.10; Mon 19.10, Tue 15.00; Wed 19.30; Thu 15.10, 17.25.

KIDS CLUB: STRANGE WORLD (PG): Sat 10.30; Sun 11.00.

SILVER SCREEN: A MAN CALLED OTTO (15): Thu 15.00.

*= relaxed sensory screening.