The ‘Banksy’ of Poetry is among headliners for this year’s hope-themed Nottingham Poetry Festival

Taking place in multiple locations over the late May Bank Holiday weekend, the festival is themed ‘Hope’, offering four days of masterclasses, developmental workshops, local showcases, music performance, VR experience, poetry walks and top drawer headline acts.

Brian Bilston has been described as the Banksy of poetry and Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate. With his lively humorous verse, Brian has become truly beloved by the online community. He will be reading poems, signing books and ‘generally inflicting myself on an unsuspecting or unreceptive public’.

Due to exceptional demand, an extra matinee show has been added after his Friday, May 26, evening at The Old Cold Store sold out.

A poetry and spoken word platform born from a YouTube series of the same name, Poets off the Endz is curated by Jah Digga, an artist in his own right from Nottingham. He will be performing at Lakeside Arts on Saturday, May 27, after a sellout show at last year’s festival.

The Sunday headliner is the award-winning Nigerian British writer Yomi Sode, whose book Manorism, a poetic examination of the lives of black British men and boys has been shortlisted for the T.S.Eliot Prize and 2023 Rathbones Folio Prize and named Guardian and Financial Times Book Of The Year.

Yomi will be on stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal on Sunday, May 28, supported by Nottingham’s own GOBS Collective.

Founded by Bridie Squires in 2020, GOBS Collective formed through a workshop series co-produced with Ioney Smallhorne.

On the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, a virtual event Poets Against Racism: In This Together 2023 will take place on May 25, at 7pm.

An invited speaker and poets will explore social justice poetry and its impacts. The event will be livestreamed and also available to watch the recording afterwards at Poets Against Racism & Hate USA - YouTube.

Henry Normal, festival founder and patron, said: “I'm delighted Nottingham Poetry Festival is able to build upon its incredible success and announce a new festival line up for 2023.

"The whole team and the Nottingham poetry community have worked hard to build the festival and it is very exciting to see it able to continue to engage the public with the help of ACE funding and the backing of NTU and Castle Rock Brewery.”

Jah Digga is among the talented performers at this year's Nottingham Poetry Festival

The festival launch party gets things underway with an open mic, performance and poetry face painting on Thursday, May 25, at the Castle Rock Brewery - a long-standing supporter of the festival - Fox & Grapes pub in Sneinton.

There are lots of ways to get involved in the festival from submitting poems to be exhibited online and in festival venues to organising a poetry event.

Everyone who submits a poem will be invited to a developmental writing workshop with Bridie Squires, former editor of Left Lion and co-founder of GOBS Collective.

The festival is also working with city schools to deliver workshops promoting opportunities to young people of colour, culminating in a showcase of their work at Waterstones Bookshop on Saturday, May 27.

For more information, go to www.nottinghampoetryfestival.com