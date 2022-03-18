The Black Blues Brothers need you, you and you at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall show

A show by The Black Blues Brothers at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall later this year is not to be missed (Photo by Stefania Micol Sabrina Ciocca)

No-one can resist the energy of The Black Blues Brothers in their acrobatic tribute to the legendary cult movie.

Expect jaw-dropping balancing acts, acrobatics with fire and human pyramids as The Black Blues Brothers use every chair, table and coat rack as part of their breathtaking routines.

Set in a nightclub, which is reminiscent of the Cotton Club, a vintage radio blasts out all of your favourite hits from the 1980 cult film, including Gimme Some Lovin’, Sweet Home Chicago and Soul Man.

Everybody needs someone to love, and The Black Blues Brothers need you, you – and you – to get up and get down with them.

For more on the performance, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

