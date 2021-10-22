The Boss Baby: Family Business is out at the Arc in Hucknall this week

The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again – and inspire a new family business.

Alec Baldwin leads the star voice cast for the film.

Two new special screening events are also available next week, starting with Cliff Richard: The Great 80 Tour next Wednesday (October 27) with the legendary British star performing some of his greatest hits.

Then next Thursday (October 28), it’s Richard O’Brien’s timeless cult musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Live).

Show times (from Friday, October 22 to Thursday, October 28):

CLIFF RICHARD: THE GREAT 80 TOUR: Wed 19:45.

DUNE (12): Fri 17:35 19:55; Sat 14:05 17:35 20:40; Sun 13:25 17:35 20:45; Mon-Thu 17:35 19:55.

MET OPE RA (LIVE): FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES : Sat 17:55.

HALLOWEEN KILLS (18): Fri 15:35 17:45 21:05; Sat 17:35 21:20; Sun 16:25 18:35 21:05; Mon 15:35 17:45 21:05; Tue 15:35 17:45 21:05; Wed 15:35 17:45; Thu 15:35 17:45 21:05.

NO TIME TO DIE (12A): Fri 17:55 20:35; Sat 19:45; Sun-Thu 17:55 20:35.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (U): Fri-Thu 11:00(all showings in Kids Club).

RON’S GONE WRONG (PG): Fri 11:15 13:25 15:40; Sat 11:10 13:05 15:20; Sun 13:25 15:40; Mon-Thu 11:15 13:25 15:40.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (PG): Fri 11:15 13:15 15:15; Sat 11:05 13:25 15:25; Sun-Thu 11:15 13:15 15:15.

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (PG): Fri 11:10 13:00 15:15; Sat 11:45 13:00; Sun 11:10 11:15 13:05 15:20; Mon-Thu 11:10 13:00 15:15.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (LIVE): Thu 19:45.