The Cher Show is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

The new production of this musical will visit the area as part of a national UK and Ireland tour.

The cast will be led by Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers and Millie O’Connell, all starring as Cher – Star, Lady and Babe respectively.From a young child with big dreams, the shy daughter of an Armenian American truck driver, to the dizzying heights of global stardom, The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher’s rise to fame.Cher takes the audience by the hand and introduces them to the influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono, to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie.The musical is packed with 35 of her biggest hits, including If I Could Turn Back Time, I Got You Babe, Strong Enough, The Shoop Shoop Song and Believe.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for the show, you can see www.trch.co.uk

