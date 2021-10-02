The Coral to play much-loved debut album at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

See The Coral at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield

Sheffield Leadmill, March 3/The Level, Nottingham, March 18.

The Coral are to embark on their first headline tour in more than three years, playing their self-titled, debut album in full over 12 UK-wide 20th Anniversary dates in March.Including two homecoming shows at Liverpool’s Invisible Wind Factory, news of the band’s live return comes with debut album reissue details and the surprise release of their remastered 2001 Shadows Fall EP in digital formats.With time as fluid as The Coral’s journey through sound, the band cut short the party to celebrate this year’s universally acclaimed, number two album, Coral Islandm and visit the strange world where it all started.The Coral, released on Monday 29 July 2002 with the singles Dreaming Of You and Goodbye, catapulted the band to mainstream success as teenagers, landing a Mercury Prize nomination in addition to Platinum-certfication.

