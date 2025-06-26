The dinosaurs are back in Hucknall as new Jurassic World movie hits the Arc Cinema

The latest big summer blockbuster is here in Hucknall this week as Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A) comes to the Arc Cinema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, the film is set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion.

Covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Johnasson) is contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they encounter a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson star in Jurassic World: Rebirth at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall. Photo: Other

Also new this week is Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ivanna Sakhno in the horror/sci-fi sequel M3GAN 2.0 (15).

Gemma (Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for Government oversight of AI.

Her niece Cady (McGraw), now 14, is rebelling against Gemma's protective rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeknownst to them, the technology behind M3GAN has been stolen and repurposed by a defence contractor to create a military-grade robot named Amelia (Sakhno).

As Amelia turns against her creators, Gemma and Cady are forced to resurrect M3GAN to confront this new threat.

Film times for the week (Friday, June 27 to Thursday, July 3 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

28 Years Later (15): Fri & Tue 15:00, 18:15, 20:45; Sat 18:05, 20:35; Sun 18:10, 20:40; Mon 15:00, 18:10, 20:45; Wed 15:00, 17:50, 20:20; Thu 17:50, 20:45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elio (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue 15:15, 17:30; Sat 10:35, 12:50, 15:00; Sun 10:35, 12:50, 15:05; Wed 15:25; Thu 15:15.

F1 The Movie (12A): Fri, Mon & Tue 15:00 17:30 (subtitled Mon) 19:45; Sat 14:15, 17:30, 19:45; Sun 14:15, 17:30, 19:55; Wed 14:30, 17:30; Thu 14:35, 17:30.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (15): Fri 20:45; Sat & Sun 21:00; Tue & Wed 20:45, Thu 20:20.

How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Sat 10:30, 11:30, 13:20, 15:25, 17:10; Sun 10:30 (sensory screening) 11:30, 13:20, 15:30, 17:15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A): Wed & Thu 14:15, 17:05, 19:55.

Lilo & Stitch (U): Sat & Sun 13:05, 16:00.

M3GAN 2.0 (15): Fri & Tue 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Sat & Sun 18:25, 20:45; Mon 15:00, 17:40, 20:35; Wed 17:40, 20:20; Thu 17:55, 20:35.

Sinners (15): Mon 20.15.

Kids Club: A Minecraft Movie (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Sinners (15): Thu 15:00.