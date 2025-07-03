The Lovely Eggs celebrate 20 years of uncompromising freedom with Nottingham show

'It’s never been a job, it’s a lifestyle': The Lovely Eggs

Cult indie heroes The Lovely Eggs bring their fiercely idiosyncratic style to Nottingham this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band,The Lovely Eggs have forged their own path and have achieved mainstream success without ever compromising their DIY ethics.

Singer-guitarist Holly Ross said: “The last 20 years have been a lifelong dedication to music and art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s never been a job, it’s a lifestyle, a way of life, an ethos and a commitment to creating. We’ve spent most of our lives being in bands and trying to challenge a mainstream conventional lifestyle.”

Drummer David Blackwell added: “For the last 20 years we’ve had the freedom to just follow any idea and not be tied to one particular art form.

"So, whether it’s recording an album, building a guitar pedal, making a TV show, releasing a fanzine or animating a music video, it all feels part of the world of Egg. It’s about chasing ideas and trying to make them happen with whatever budget and resources you’ve got. It’s ultimate DIY. But it’s also about collaborating with other amazing artists, producers, promoters and musicians and making great friendships. It’s in a constant state of flux.”

The Lovely Eggs latest album Eggsistentialism, released last year, made the top ten of the official vinyl album charts – a long way from where the band started as a dare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly said: “A mate of ours didn’t believe we had been in bands before and could write songs. So, we wrote and recorded one for her right there that night and that just started the whole damn thing off. After we wrote that song, I realised that making music didn’t have to be about the industry and competition and a lot of the rotten stuff I had experienced in the past being in a band. And that’s been central to the ethos of The Lovely Eggs for the last 20 years. Complete 100 per cent freedom and no bulls**t.

“When we realised we’d been going 20 years we thought it was important to do some special shows to acknowledge and celebrate making it this far! We weren’t planning on touring this year, but we felt we had to get out there and mark the occasion with some very special shows.”

The Lovely Eggs play Metronome in Nottingham on Friday October 31. Visit thelovelyeggs.co.uk/live.php to book.