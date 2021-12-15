The Proclaimers have eagerly-awaited 2022 gigs lined up in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Sheffield City Hall, October 20, 2022/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 25, 2022.

2022 will see The Proclaimers record their 12th studio album, ready to perform for their upcoming UK and Ireland tour, hitting Nottingham and Sheffield venues in the autumn.Strikingly individual, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 35 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and Top Three single Letter from America.Since then, their appeal has appealed across generations and seen huge audiences across the globe.The Proclaimers songs are often described as timeless, honest, political, and witty.Hits feature at weddings, funerals, and everything in-between and there is one song, an early celebration of falling head over heels in love that is known the world over and has become a staggering global anthem.

Details: For more, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

