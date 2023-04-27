First up is Khris Davis in Big George Foreman (12A).

Fuelled by an impoverished childhood, George Foreman channelled his anger into becoming an Olympic gold medallist and world heavyweight champion, followed a legendary fight with Muhammad Ali and a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable world champion in history.

Khris Davis (left) and Sullivan Jones star as George Foreman and Muhammad Ali in Big George Foreman at the Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Most Popular

Also out this week is Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (12A).

Harold Fry is an unremarkable man who is content to fade quietly into the background, until one day he hears his old friend Queenie is dying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harold leaves home to walk to his Post Office to send her a letter – but then decides to keep walking, all the way to her hospice, 450 miles away.

Film times for the week (Friday, April 28 to Thursday, May 4 – film times are subject to change):

BIG GEORGE FOREMAN (12A): Fri 20:05; Sat-Mon 20:15; Tue 20:05; Wed 17:15; Thu 17:20.

DANCE CRAZE (12A): Fri 20:00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES (12A): Fri 17:10; Sat & Sun 13:05 17:25; Mon 13:05; Tue 13:15 17:10.

EVIL DEAD RISE (18): Fri 18:15 20:30; Sat-Mon 18:20 20:30; Tue 18:15 20:30; Wed 17:15 21:00; Thu 21:05.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (3D) (12A): Wed & Thu 19:30.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (12A): Wed 15:00 18:00 20:00; Thu 15:00 18:05 20:00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LITTLE EGGS: AN AFRICAN RESCUE (U): Sat-Mon 11:05; Tue 13:00.

MISSING (15): Fri 15:10 17:35; Sat-Mon 15:55 20:35; Tue 15:10 17:35 20:00; Wed 14:55; Thu 14:55 17:05.

MUMMIES (U): Sat-Mon 13:15; Tue 13:00.

SUPERMAN (45TH ANNIVERSARY) (PG): Mon 17:30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (PG): Fri 15:00 16:05; Sat-Mon 10:50 11:40 13:00 13:55 15:15 16:05 18:15; Tue 13:00 15:00 16:05; Wed 15:05; Thu 14:50.

THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY (12A): Fri-Tue 15:20 17:45 20:10; Wed 15:40 18:10 20:35; Thu 18:00 20:35.

KIDS CLUB: PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Sat-Mon 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: CHAMPIONS (12A): Thu 15:00.

Advertisement

Advertisement