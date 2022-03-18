The tale of a sporting folk hero comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week ahead

Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship qualifying in 1976 – and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history.

His exploits duly enraged the staid golfing community, but made him a people’s hero amongst the common man, who loved seeing the snooty golfing establishment have its nose put out of joint so spectacularly.

Another piece of quintessentially British comedy, the acclaimed Mark Rylance stars as Flitcroft, with Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans and Simon Farnaby also starring.

The cast of The Phantom of the Open at the film's world premiere at the 65th BFI London Film Festival, from left: Mark Rylance, Nichola Martin, Christian Lees, Jake Davies, Simon Farnaby, Craig Roberts, Jonah Lees, Tom Miller. Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Also new this week is another cult hero, as Catherine Tate’s badly behaved pensioner makes the switch from the small to the silver screen in The Nan Movie (15).

Nan she goes on a wild road trip from London to Ireland with her grandson Jamie (Mathew Horne) to make amends with her estranged sister Nell (Katherine Parkinson).

Also still showing this week is The Batman (15) facing serial killer the Riddler as he attempts to fight corruption in Gotham City.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are still treasure hunting inUncharted (12A), while for younger film fans, there is animated fun in Sing 2 (U), while this weekend’s Kids’ Club film again is Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A).

Film times for the week (Friday, March 18 to Thursday, March 24):

SING 2 (U): Fri, Mon-Thu 16:00; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:20 15:40.

THE BATMAN (15): Fri, Mon-Thu 15:15 17:20 20:10; Sat & Sun 11:20 16:40 19:20 20:20.

THE NAN MOVIE (15): Fri, Mon-Thu 15:15 18:20 20:45; Sat & Sun 13:35 15:00 17:10 20:40.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN (12A): Fri, Mon-Thu 15:15 18:35 20:20; Sat & Sun 11:15 14:15 18:15 20:25.

UNCHARTED (12A): Fri, Mon-Thu 17:40 20:50; Sat & Sun 15:45 18:00.

KIDS CLUB: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (12A): Sat & Sun 11:00.