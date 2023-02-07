Jason Merrells stars as Frank Galvin in The Verdict at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this month

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, February 21 to 25.

Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd is bringing its successful courtroom thriller to the area as part of a national tour.

Starring Jason Merrells, The Verdict is the powerful best-selling courtroom drama, written by Barry Reed, that inspired a multi Academy Award-nominated film starring Paul Newman.

Frank Galvin is a washed-up veteran lawyer and an alcoholic. He is presented with one last chance to redeem himself when given an open-and-shut medical malpractice case that no-one thinks he can win.

Up against the unforgiving medical establishment, he refuses an out-of-court settlement, believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother.

Smelling a cover-up, he takes the entire legal system to court.

Jason Merrells is known to millions for his TV roles in Emmerdale, Casualty, and Waterloo Road. Jason has also featured in the latest series of the hit BBC drama Happy Valley.

This gripping courtroom thriller has enjoyed standing ovations at theatres across the UK and Ireland.

The Verdict is directed and designed by Michael Lunney and adapted for the stage by Margaret May Hobbs.

Details: See www.trch.co.uk for more.