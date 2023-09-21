​There's something for everyone to enjoy at The Squire in Nottingham this autumn

Track Dogs are to play at The Squire Performing Arts Centre later this year.

​Set in the heart of Nottingham, The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the arts.

Squire is excited to announce its programme of live arts, with something for everyone who likes to be entertained in a vibrant and creative place.

This includes Track Dogs, (October 19), made up Garrett Wall, Dave Mooney, Howard Brown and Robbie K.Jones, whose artistic name derives from the dark subterranean world of New York’s subway system.

Formed in 2006 in Madrid around the eclectic line-up of acoustic guitar, electric bass, trumpet and cajón, over the following 15 years they have added banjo, ukulele and mandolin as well as honing their four-part vocal harmonies.

Benji Kirkpatrick (October 22) is a singer, songwriter and musician. He regularly collaborates and tours with Seth Lakeman, was one-third of Faustus and is well-known as the rhythmic driver of Bellowhead.

Squire will be welcoming The Apex Singers on November 2.

The eight-part vocal ensemble is renowned for innovative arrangements and a distinctive sound, creating a truly unique and captivating musical experience.

Sarah Keyworth is to be the headliner at The Squire's Gala Comedy Show

They are also hosting a very special pre-show vocal workshop for anyone who loves to sing. It’s a chance to experience the art of ensemble a cappella singing open to all.

November sees the launch of Squire’s Comedy Gala (November 3), in partnership with Late Stage Comedy.

The Gala Launch Show, kicking off the 15th anniversary of the Nottingham Comedy Festival, features a splendid headline set by Sarah Keyworth, as seen on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and more.

The following week, comedy continues with the Squire Comedy Superday all dayer (November 11), with dozens and dozens of acts.

The Apex Singers are not to be missed at The Squire Arts Centre later in the year.

It will feature sets from Ignacio Lopez (Live at the Apollo), Steve Royle (Britain’s Got Talent), John Robertson (creator of The Dark Room), improv from MissImp’s It’s A Trap, Harriet Dyer (The Russell Howard Hour) and more.

Old Spot (17 Nov) bring you back to a night of music at Squire. Joe Danks and Rowan Piggott will offer an evening of foot stomping old-time music on fiddle, banjo, gourd banjo and guitar.

Anita Bush, centre theatre manager of The Squire Performing Arts Centre, said: “We are thrilled to be announcing our latest season, as Squire continues to grow.

"We’re excited for the autumn as our music offer increases. Alongside this, we cannot wait to delight audiences with our comedy and theatre shows.”

For more on the season, go to www.squirepac.co.uk