They'll be there for you when hit show visit Notts venue in September

​FRIENDS! The Musical Parody

Producers of FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the hit New York and Las Vegas sensation, will hold open auditions to discover new talent who might be able to play the iconic characters of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther in this major UK and Ireland tour, opening at the Barn Theatre, Cirencester in July. The tour will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham in September. FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is a side-splitting musical comedy packed with all of the iconic moments from all 10 seasons of the beloved television series. This uncensored, fast-paced production features an entirely original musical score and showcases the escapades of the world’s most famous group of twenty-somethings as they tackle the challenges of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. This hit musical is recommended for audiences aged 13 and over. The creative team includes books and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner and Set and Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter. Submissions for the open auditions should be made by sending a CV and headshot to [email protected]