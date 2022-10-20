Djanogly Theatre, Lakeside Arts, Nottingham, Saturday, November 12.

Comic veteran Mark Thomas makes his second appearance in recent weeks at Djanogly Theatre, this time as part of Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Mark’s latest show is called Black And White.

Mark Thomas (Photo credit: Tony Pletts)

Fresh off the back of a sold-out run and the highest of critical acclaim at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, the political godfather of UK comedy is back to what he does best; taking down politicians, mucking about, new ideas and finding hope.

This award-winning comedian asks how did we get here? What are we going to do about it? Who’s up for a sing-song?

After lockdowns and isolation, this show is about the simple act of being in a room together and toppling international capitalism.

In previous shows, Mark has talked about visiting the West Bank and Jenin, lobbying Parliament, walking in the footsteps of the highest NHS officials, playing at The Royal Opera House, making stuff for TV, radio and newspapers and going undercover.

Details: For more on ticket availability for this show, part of the Nottingham Comedy Festival, go to https://www.lakesidearts.org.uk/theatre/event/5669/mark-thomas-black-white.htmlPhoto credit: Tony Pletts