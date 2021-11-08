Three comedy festival shows are not to be missed at New Art Exchange

New Art Exchange, Nottingham, November 13 and 14.

Get ready for a weekend of shows at the fully accessible venue, promoting disabled and LGBTQ+ rights, as part of Nottingham Comedy Festival.Benny Shakes, a Nottingham comedian with cerebral palsy, and his comedy partner Mark Nicholas, a London-based comedian with autism, present three shows.Headlining Saturday night’s show Laugh-Able is Fatiha El-Ghorri (pictured), Funny Women and Max Turner Prize finalist. Saturday afternoon’s family game show Below the Belt is presented by Benny Shakes and hailed as “the Disabilty Taskmaster.”The final show, on Sunday at 6pm, is The Undiagnosables and showcases four of the most exciting upcoming comedians in the country, all of whom identify as disabled or neurodiverse, including Benny Shakes, Mark Nicholas, Kate Lovelock and the Bradford Fringe producer Paisley Boyd.

For more on tickets, see https://www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk/

Fatiha El Ghorri will appear at New Art Exchange as part of this year's Nottingham Comedy Festival

The events are hosted by promoter Furthest from the Sea, as part of a weekend programme of comedy shows for Nottingham Comedy Festival at New Art Exchange.

Laugh-Able, Below the Belt and The Undiagnosables are produced by Susanna Clark of Nottingham-based agency and production company Ingenious Fools.

