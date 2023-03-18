​A stage version of David Walliams’s hugely popular book Demon Dentist can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 20 to 23.

The production is the latest collaboration between the best-selling author and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company.

This is their latest stage offering after Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which received Olivier Award nominations.

The stage version of the David Williams book Demon Dentist is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal in April. (Photo credit: Mark Douet)

Demon Dentist begins with strange things happening in Alfie’s town.

Children are leaving their teeth for the tooth fairy and waking up to find horrible things under their pillow!

Alfie and his friend Gabz are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery – but no-one could have dreamed what they’ll discover, when they come face to face with the demon dentist herself.

For more on tickets, you can see www.trch.co.uk

See Dinosaur World Live at Mansfield Palace Theatre

If you fancy something completely different, then Mansfield Palace Theatre plays host to Dinosaur Adventure Live on April 12.

This is billed as the greatest prehistoric show on earth, 65 million years in the making.

Join intrepid rangers in Dinosaur Adventure Live and go on a quest to recover the data crystal, restore power to the island and save the dinosaurs.

Stomp, roar and swish your tail as we introduce you to some of the most incredible species ever to have lived on planet earth.

This show promises to be an unforgettable Jurassic experience for all the family to enjoy, with performances at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Learn the history of these amazing creatures with our dino-facts, meet our beautiful baby dinosaurs – you can even feed them, but watch out…. you could be on the menu!

This live, interactive stage show is suitable for the whole family.

Tickets can be booked at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or via the box office on 01623 463133.

Finally, Nottingham Playhouse welcomes the Twirly Woos on May 11 and 12.

Join Great BigHoo, Toodloo, Chickedy, Chick and their friends as they discover the wonderful world around us.

Expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as they set sail in their big red boat.

The funny, loveable Twirlywoos are brought to life on stage with inventive puppetry promising an hour of colourful fun and laughter.

From the producers of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Twirlywoos Live is an enchanting introduction to theatre for all ages.

For more on the performances, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

