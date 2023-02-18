Three of the best for fans to enjoy as Opera North returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal

A scene from The Cunning Little Vixen by Opera North (Photo credit: Tristram Kenton)

The performances take place between March 14 and 18 at Nottingham Theatre Royal and the operas to be featured are Tosca, The Cunning Little Vixen and Ariadne Auf Naxos.

​With Puccini’s devastating take on passion and power, Janáček’s bittersweet exploration of the cycle of life, and Strauss’ playful collision of tragedy and comedy on and off stage, Opera North’s new season brings memorable characters, compelling drama and incredible music to the venue.

The season opens on March 14 with Sir David Pountney’s classic version of Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen, which is being performed by Opera North for the first time.

Inspired by a comic strip in his local paper, Janáček brought his unique vision to this captivating tale of mischievous young Vixen Sharp-Ears who is captured by a Forester to become the family pet, but eventually manages to escape back into the wild to find love and a family of her own.

By turns funny and profound, the opera features a host of colourful characters.

Edward Dick’s thrilling production of Puccini’s Tosca, one of the world’s most enduringly popular operas, returns on March 16 and 18.

The singer Tosca is the lover of Cavaradossi, an artist, but has also attracted the attention of Scarpia, the corrupt Chief of Police, who wants her for himself.

See Opera North perform Richard Strauss's Ariadne Auf Naxos (Photo credit: Mats Backer)

The opportunity presents itself when Cavaradossi is arrested and tortured for helping an escaped political prisoner. Scarpia offers Tosca an impossible bargain: give herself to him, and he will let Cavaradossi go free.

Richard Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos, a first for Opera North, completes the season on March 17 in a co-production with Gothenburg Opera, where it premiered to critical acclaim in 2018.

Much to everyone’s dismay, two different shows – a light musical comedy and a serious mythological opera – have been asked to merge at the last minute to cut costs.

The worlds collide to hilarious effect when the commedia dell’arte’s fickle Zerbinetta tries to cheer up Ariadne/ Prima Donna, who longs only for death having been jilted by Theseus.

A scene from Opera North's Tosca (Photo credit: James Glossop)

Underpinned by a score which is at once heroic and romantic, the ensuing drama both on and off stage offers a meditation on differing attitudes to life and love and casts a quizzical eye over the concepts of ‘high’ and ‘low’ art.

For more information and to book tickets for an Opera North performance, you can visit trch.co.uk or contact the Theatre Royal box office on 0115 989 5555.