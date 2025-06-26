Three of the best for NSO in the final concert of their season

Classical music fans won’t want to miss the final concert of Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s 2024-2025 season, taking place at Nottingham’s picturesque St Mary’s Church on Saturday, July 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting at 7.30pm, the concert is titled Reflections On A Summer’s Evening and will feature performance of three works by leading composers.

Conducted by the orchestra’s music director Mark Prescott, you can two contrasting movements from Debussy’s Noctures. Nuages is a evocative portrait of passing clouds while Fetes is by turns mysterious and lively, depicting an approaching procession leading to festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs is the final masterpiece from his glittering career, one of the German composer’s most loved pieces, a wonderful showcase for solo singer and orchestra.

Don't miss the latest performance in the area by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra.

In this concert, the highly talented Nina Bennet is the guest soloist in a work that has won many fans since its premiere in London in 1950, shortly after the composer’s death.

In the second half, there is a chance to hear a wonderful showpiece for orchestra, combining Russian grit with French flair.

First written for piano, Modest Mussorgsky’s wonderful suite Pictures At An Exhibition was inspired by the work – and early death – of his artist friend Viktor Hartman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it was written in the 1870s, it has long attracted composers wishing to turn it into an orchestral showpiece.

The most famous of these orchestrations was carried out by Maurice Ravel in 1922 and has proved to be hugely popular. This is the version that can be heard in the concert on July 5.

The piece, concert and indeed the season will come to a rousing conclusion with the epic sounds of Pictures At An Exhibition’s final movement, The Great Gate Of Kiev, something that is not to be missed.

For more on tickets for this performance, you can go to https://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/