Three of the best from Varna International Ballet in Royal Concert Hall visit

Swan Lake will be one of three offerings from Varna International Ballet

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, February 20 to 23.

​Raymond Gubbay Limited will present Varna International Ballet and Orchestra, visiting the UK for the first time in their 75-year history.

They will give performances of Giselle, Swan Lake and Coppelia.

Renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, the company has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria, and abroad with its performances of the highest quality.

Artistic director Daniela Dimova and music director and chief conductor Peter Tuleshkov, from Varna International Ballet and Orchestra, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians to the UK for the very first time. We can’t wait to perform for British audiences and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.’

Varna State Opera was founded in 1947 by the renowned Bulgarian tenor Peter Raycheff. e cultural institute called Theatre and Music Production Centre Varna.Giselle, Swan Lake and Coppelia are among the most impressive and beloved ballets in the repertoire so don’t miss your chance to see them performed.

Details: For more, go to www.trch.co.uk​​​​​​​

