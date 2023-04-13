Conductor Eva Ollikainen (Photo by Nikolaj Lund)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 26.

Conductor ​Eva Ollikainen will be at the helm for the latest concert in the Nottingham Classics season of classical music.

Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s acclaimed tone poem Metacosmos, a darkly atmospheric meditation on beauty and chaos, opens the concert.

The hugely popular British pianist makes a welcome return to the venue to appear as the soloist in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.3.

The second half is given over to Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, one of the composer’s most widely performed works.

It begins in rather doleful fashion with the introduction of a 'fate’ motif but progresses through many varying moods to an exhilarating and audience-pleasing ending.

Details: For more on tickets for the concert, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.