Birmingham Royal Ballet will be taking to the stage at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 7 with a family-friendly afternoon of discovering music and dance, and an evening of sumptuous orchestral pieces and ballet extracts that showcase the Royal Ballet Sinfonia alongside BRB’s world-class dancers.

Discover Dance & Music is hosted by Shireenah Ingram and conductor Phil Ellis, who invite families to meet the instruments of the 60-strong Royal Ballet Sinfonia, as well as presenting BRB’s world-class dancers in highlights including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, La Fille Mal Gardée and other classic ballets. The perfect introduction to ballet and classical music, audiences can expect plenty of fun, games and animal antics at this highly accessible event.

On the same day is An Evening of Music & Dance, presented by ex-BBC and ITV anchor and reporter Dominic Heale.

The programme features a glorious gala selection of works hand-picked especially by Carlos Acosta, BRB’s director, and the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

BRB’s brilliant dancers will be taking to the stage to perform such much-loved classics as the famous Bluebird pas de deux from The Sleeping Beauty. And as ever, the music, including Wagner’s rousing Ride of the Valkyries, will be performed live by the magnificent Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is creating a show like no other in 2022. You can see it at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 20.

Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography as Oti is joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians.

Oti Mabuse – I Am Here is a whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.

From mesmerising jives and pumping s ambas to South Africa’s exhilarating kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.

Finally, Motionhouse will be performing Nobody at Nottingham Playhouse on May 26.

Fast-moving and highly physical, Nobody explores the tension between our inner lives and how we make sense of the world around us.

Motionhouse’s renowned dance-circus style combines with mesmerising choreography to tell this emotional and ultimately uplifting story, full of twists and turns.

