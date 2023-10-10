Three of the best in Royal Philharmonic's latest visit to Nottinghamshire venue

Vasily Petrenko will be conducting the performance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (Photo by Andy Paradise)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 27.

​One the country’s leading orchestras will be at the city centre venue soon to perform an evening of popular Russian classics, under the baton of highly-rated conductor Vasily Petrenko.

The concert starts with Liadov’s short but action-packed tone poem Baba Yaga followed by Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, featuring Siberian pianist Pavel Kolesnikov as the soloist.

One of the greatest concertos in the repertoire, the work starts in memorable fashion and never lets up, being packed full of wonderful passages of music.

The second ha lf is given over to Rachmaninov’s Symphony No 2, a passionate, powerful and lyrical work, full of the sort of music that has made the composer so popular all over the world.

Details: For tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk