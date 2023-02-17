Thrilling evening in store at Nottingham Playhouse with Banff Mountain Film Festival

A photo still from the film A Baffin Vacation (Photo credit: Erik Boomer)

​Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

The UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations this year.

With wild journeys, adrenaline-packed challenges and incredible cinematography, the tour features two new collections of inspirational films from remote areas of the planet.

Tour director Nell Teasdale explained: “These epic short films feature gripping climbing, skiing, biking, paddling and more, and they’re made by the world’s top adventure filmmakers. Plus, we guarantee you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own too!”

Each event also features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk