Thrilling Neil Gaiman fantasy adventure is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane
By Steve Eyley
Published 30th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
The Ocean at the End of the Lane Photography: (c) Brinkhoff-MoegenburgThe Ocean at the End of the Lane Photography: (c) Brinkhoff-Moegenburg
The Ocean at the End of the Lane Photography: (c) Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Nottingham Theatre Royal, June 6 to 17.

The National Theatre’s critically acclaimed The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman, will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham as part of a major UK and Ireland tour.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this is a thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship.

    Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play.

    He's transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean – a place where everything is possible…

    Plunged into a magical world, their survival depends on their ability to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

    This first major stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s work blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

    Details: For more on how to get tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

